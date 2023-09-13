All Monopiles Stand at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle Wind Farm Offshore Germany

September 13, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Van Oord’s installation vessel Svanen has installed all monopiles at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

All of the 50 monopiles were manufactured by the Rostock-based company EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC).

After completing the manufacturing, the units were transported floating from the Rostock Port to the Baltic Eagle offshore construction field where they were positioned with the help of Van Oord’s heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen.

The monopiles, with a diameter of 8.75 to 9 metres and a length of between 75 and 90 metres, were then driven into the seabed.

The next step in the ongoing construction phase now involves the installation of the transition pieces, said Iberdrola, the developer of the project.

The transition pieces were manufactured by the Spanish company Windar Renovables and are temporarily stored in the port of Mukran.

The installation of the wind farm’s internal cabling by Van Oord is planned for the end of 2023. Iberdrola said that the construction of Baltic Eagle is proceeding according to plan.

Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is located northeast of the Rügen island off the Pomeranian coast and encompasses an area of almost 43 square kilometres.

The project will feature 50 Vestas’ V174-9.5 MW wind turbines installed in water depths of 40-45 metres.

Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024, the 476 MW wind farm will supply approximately 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 800,000 tonnes per year.

Baltic Eagle is the second of three large-scale projects in Germany. Iberdrola already operates the 350 MW Wikinger wind farm and is developing the 300 MW Windanker project, which will be completed in 2026.

Together, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola’s so-called Baltic Hub. It will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW in 2026, with a combined investment of around EUR 3.7 billion.

