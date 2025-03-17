RWE London Array
RWE Signs Long-Term PPA for 630 MW UK Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
March 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE has signed a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Telehouse International Corporation Europe for its 630 MW London Array offshore wind farm in the UK.

RWE London Array
Credit London Array Limited

Under the agreement, RWE will supply renewable energy to Telehouse’s London Docklands campus until the end of 2035.

“Thanks to this PPA with RWE, the electricity purchased for our London Docklands campus will continue to be derived from renewable energy sources, demonstrating our efforts to drive efficiency at our campus and deliver real benefits for our customers,” said Mushtaq Choudhary, Head of Procurement at Telehouse Europe.

London Array, located over 20 kilometres off the Kent coast, comprises 175 Siemens Gamesa’s 3.6 MW wind turbines.

The project is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners: RWE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind PLC, and Masdar Energy UK Limited.

The 630 MW offshore wind farm, which has been in operation since 2013, is capable of generating enough clean electricity to power around half a million British households.

