Iberdrola Cleared to Start Feasibility Activities Offshore Australia

July 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The feasibility stage management plan for the Aurora Green offshore wind project, being developed by Iberdrola, has been approved by Australia’s Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR).

This approval of the management plan allows Iberdrola to commence metocean studies within the feasibility licence area, including the deployment of a floating LiDAR buoy, a wave buoy, and a seabed frame.

Scheduled to be installed in mid to late July, the instruments will collect vital wind, wave, and oceanographic data to support project planning and design.

The Aurora Green offshore wind project site covers 700 square kilometres and is located about 25 kilometres offshore between Seaspray and Woodside Beach.

The up-to-3 GW project is within the Gippsland Offshore Wind Area, Australia’s first declared offshore wind zone.

Iberdrola received a feasibility licence for the offshore wind project in July 2024.

If built to full capacity across three phases, Aurora Green would consist of up to 150 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of approximately 20 MW.

Iberdrola Australia said that it is in the early stages of planning for this project, and the type of turbine foundation to be used will be determined once the company has undertaken appropriate studies of the seabed and metocean conditions.

