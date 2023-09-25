Ørsted to Use Rutter’s Wave Prediction Tech on CTVs

September 25, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has forged a partnership with Canada-headquartered Rutter to deploy the company’s wave prediction technology on selected crew transfer vessels (CTVs) worldwide within its contracted fleet.

Under the partnership, Ørsted will deploy the wave prediction technology, sigma S6 WaveSignal, to selected CTVs worldwide within its fleet.

The system’s primary function is wave prediction, which indicates to the crew if there are swells that will develop above safe operating limits during a transfer.

In 2018, the two companies launched a project to investigate wave prediction applications for improving safety during transfers from CTVs to offshore wind turbines.

The system has been in trials with Ørsted since 2021 and these trial systems have now gone into normal daily use, said Rutter.

Initial trials started onboard a 27-metre CTV in the Walney Extension Windfarm and were later deployed to a total of five Ørsted CTVs for a twelve-month trial.

Deployment to the contracted fleet will commence throughout this year.

“After a long co development of the WaveSignal with Rutter we have decided to roll the system out on the majority of our fleet. Safety is of key importance for us at Ørsted and this initiative address one of the more critical situations offshore – namely the transfer to and from small CTV vessels,” said Mikkel Windolf, Product Line Manager at Ørsted.

