Entrion Wind TMA Monopile Tech Gets DNV Nod

Technology
July 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Entrion Wind’s Top Mooring Assembly (TMA) Monopile technology has completed the Technology Qualification (TQ) process and has received a formal Statement of Feasibility from DNV.

DNV Entrion Wind TMA
Source: Entrion Wind

The Statement of Feasibility was awarded following an evaluation under DNV-SE-0160, passing “a rigorous vetting process” for qualifying novel technologies for offshore use, said Entrion Wind.

This milestone follows an earlier certification awarded by DNV in 2023 for the Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile concept.

It also marks the beginning of the next phase: Qualification Execution, where practical implementation and alignment with identified standards will continue under the guidelines of the accepted Qualification Plan.

TMA is a key component of the company’s FRP monopile technology, designed to extend the capabilities of monopile foundations into deeper waters, according to Entrion Wind.

Designed to connect mooring lines to the FRP monopile and allow for adjustment of tension, the TMA enhances structural stiffness, said the company. It helps the system resist overturning moments from wind, waves, and current without compromising installation or operational efficiency, added Entrion Wind.

The company was issued a US patent for its FRP monopile system last year, with commercial deployment planned for 2028.

