EnBW Seeks 3 CTVs for Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Farms

May 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

EnBW has launched a call for tenders for crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that will operate at its offshore wind farms in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

The company is looking to charter three vessels, with the operations starting from around 1 April 2026. The contract(s) will run until 31 December 2028.

The CTV tender, divided into three lots (one lot per each CTV charter), is open for submissions until 5 June this year.

Lot 1 under the tender is for one 12-PAX CTV for the transfer of technicians and cargo to and from the Baltic 1 offshore wind farm, with deployment periods from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026 and from 1 April 2027 to 30 September 2027.

The base port for the Baltic 1 CTV is Barhöft.

Under lots 2 and 3, EnBW will award contracts for two CTVs for the Baltic 2 offshore wind farm, with the vessels to operate from the base port of Klintholm.

For Baltic 2, the company is seeking one 12-PAX CTV that would be deployed for work from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026 and from 1 April 2027 to 30 September 2027, and one 18-PAX CTV that would be in service from 1 April 2026 until 31 March 2028.

The Baltic 1 offshore wind farm features 21 Siemens SWT-2.3-93 turbines installed some 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula. The 48.3 MW Baltic 1, Germany’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, was inaugurated in May 2011.

Baltic 2 is located 32 kilometres north of the Island of Rügen and started operation in September 2015. The wind farm comprises 80 SWT-3.6-120 wind turbines.

