Construction Begins on US Offshore Wind’s First Daughter Craft

August 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) has launched construction of the US offshore wind industry’s first-ever mini-crew transfer vessel (CTV), designed by Chartwell Marine.

Set to begin operating in the summer of 2024 for Ørsted and their US-based joint venture partner, Eversource Energy, the CTV will simultaneously accompany the launch of ECO Edison, the first American-built service operation vessel (SOV) announced in April this year.

The daughter craft onboard the SOV can be deployed to efficiently maneuver crew across the Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms in the Northeast US, which are under development by the joint venture.

Building commenced in July 2023 at Edison Chouest’s Louisiana shipyard. ECO will manage the entire pipeline of construction and operation, supported by the incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, said the company.

The Chartwell-designed CTV will feature Volvo Penta integrated propulsion system (IPS), a first for this vessel type, which provides high power and performance as well as onboard comfort for operators, according to the press release.

The system allows for a wide number of optional features and functions, featuring forward-facing, twin counter-rotating propellers with an individually steerable IPS under the hull.

The 12-metre mini-CTV has a capacity of up to twelve personnel and is designed to be conveniently deployed from ECO Edison during extended offshore stays.

Chartwell conducted model testing in January 2023 to simulate and adapt to the specifications of the wind turbines that will be installed at the three US project sites.

“This vessel is the small but essential chain connecting SOVs and turbines together. Engineers need to safely transition from larger vessels to turbines quickly and safely, and we set out to design an agile and streamlined vessel that has both bases covered. But it’s not a one-size-fits-all — turbines come in different configurations, with different requirements for effective crew transfer. That’s why we collaborated with Ørsted to thoroughly test and tweak our design to the joint venture portfolio’s particular needs”, said Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell.

