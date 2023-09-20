Sif Solidifies Offshore Wind Deal with South Korean Company

September 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands-based Sif Group has signed the final agreement with GS Entec to provide support to the South Korean company with manufacturing foundations for the Asian market.

The two companies inked a framework agreement for a strategic partnership in July last year.

Under the agreement, Sif grants GS a ten-year mutual exclusive license for the Asian region to use technology developed and applied by the company for the purpose of manufacturing monopile foundations and transition pieces.

The license includes both a fixed one-off fee and a variable fee per manufactured and delivered monopile foundation.

A few months ago, GS Entec signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Corio Generation under which the South Korean company is responsible for the production and procurement of the foundations for offshore wind turbines.

When it comes to Sif, the Dutch company made the Final Investment Decision (FID) to construct the world’s largest monopile foundation manufacturing plant on 14 February.

The plant, whose construction is currently underway, will be built at the 62-hectare Maasvlakte 2 site in Rotterdam as an extension of Sif’s existing facilities. The first manufacturing operations for the facility are scheduled to start in the second half of 2024.

The upgraded manufacturing facility is expected to increase the total combined capacity of Sif to 500 kilotons a year and upgrade Sif’s capabilities to manufacture the equivalent of 200 XXXL, 11-metre diameter, 2,500 tonnes reference monopile foundations a year.

