California County Offshore Wind Supply Chain and Worker Programme Gets State Backing

September 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) has awarded more than USD 648,000 for the Supply Chain and Worker Readiness Program (the Program), an integral part of Humboldt County’s offshore wind energy project.

Illustration; Kaskasi offshore wind farm; Photo courtesy of RWE

The Program is designed to facilitate workforce development efforts over the entire offshore wind project lifecycle and will utilise funds for research community preparation, and workforce partner development.

The funding will also be applied towards the education and capacity building of local businesses to meet Humboldt County’s long-term workforces needs, according to EDD.

RWE and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (Vineyard Offshore) secured lease rights offshore Humboldt County in December 2022, following a federal lease sale through which the US Department of the Interior, through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, allocated five sites offshore California for floating wind development.

According to information RWE and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners shared after winning the leases, their lease areas have the potential to accommodate around 1.6 GW (RWE) and over 1 GW (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners) of installed capacity.

latest news

The Program will be administered by Humboldt County’s Economic Development Division in tandem with the Humboldt County Workforce Development Board (WDB). WDB will work with programme beneficiaries to develop an offshore wind workforce by connecting beneficiaries with partner grants, loans, and technical assistance, said EDD.

Specialised training and education will be made available through partnerships with Cal Poly Humboldt, College of the Redwoods, and labor unions, according to EDD.

These programmes should provide direct path opportunities that transition participants into employment with businesses that are part of the offshore wind system supply chain.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: