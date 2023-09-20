ProCon to Work on Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

September 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

ProCon Wind Energy has been selected to conduct electrical outfitting works on the 1 GW Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea.

RWE; Illustration

ProCon Wind Energy will be delivering the detailed electrical engineering as well as facilitating the procurement and supply of electrical components for monopiles, suspended internal platforms (SIPs), and external platforms.

The company will be responsible for the prefabrication and installation procedures as well as undertake the cold commissioning process.

All ProCon’s construction activities will take place in Szczecin, Poland, but the final assembly and commissioning will occur in Denmark.

The Thor offshore wind farm will be built in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometres from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland.

The monopiles will be supplied by EEW SPC and Dajin Offshore while Jan De Nul Group will carry out the installation of the units.

RWE, through the project company Thor Wind Farm I/S, was announced as the winner of the Danish tender for the Thor offshore wind farm at the beginning of December 2021.

Once fully commissioned in 2027, the 1 GW project will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, according to RWE.

For the operation and maintenance of the project, the developer will set up a service base at the Port of Thorsminde.

