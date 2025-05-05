Vard Dong Fang Offshore CSOV
DFO Expands Offshore Wind Fleet with Third CSOV Order from Vard

Business & Finance
May 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Vard has signed a contract with Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), a sister vessel to the two ships Vard contracted with DFO in May 2024.

Vard Dong Fang Offshore CSOV
Source: Vard

After sealing the contract for two CSOVs in May last year, DFO is adding a third vessel of the same design. The vessel will be built, outfitted, commissioned, and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in the first quarter of 2028.

The VARD 4 39 design was a new design from VARD developed in collaboration between DFO and VARD. The design gives a versatile, all-around platform for sustainable wind farm support operations, both as a service vessel for the wind farms and during the building and installation phase, said the shipbuilder.

Once delivered, the CSOV will commence a minimum 15-year service contract for an undisclosed offshore wind farm customer in Taiwan.

The vessel will feature a battery package, a crane, and a walk-to-work (W2W) gangway system, and will have a length of approximately 102.7 metres. In addition, the CSOV will be prepared for future fuels.

The new contract is a declaration of an option in the contract DFO signed in April 2025 for one Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV).

