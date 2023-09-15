Floating LiDAR Deployed at Stromar Wind Project Site Offshore Scotland

September 15, 2023, by Adnan Memija

A floating Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) buoy has been launched at the Stromar floating wind farm site offshore Scotland.

EOLOS/Illustration

The E38 EOLOS LiDAR was deployed at the Stromar site off the coast of Caithness, approximately 50 kilometres from the Port of Wick on 8 September.

Equipped with fully independent and remote sensing devices, the buoy will remain in the water for at least twelve months to capture accurate data on subjects such as wind speed and direction, ocean currents, tide, atmospheric pressure, and air temperature.

“The 1GW of renewable energy to be produced by Stromar could power more than 1M homes, and the opportunities presented by the site help position Scotland as a leader in floating wind energy,” Nicholas Ritchie, Stromar Project Development Director.

BlueFloat Energy said that in the current and future stages of the journey, Stromar plans to develop the local supply chain and create jobs for Scotland.

According to the press release, Stromar will focus on three key points during the course of its development and operation: circularity, biodiversity, and community.

This means that where possible, it intends to repurpose existing materials and invest in ensuring that nature is conserved and enhanced in areas of operation.

The offshore wind farm, being developed by BlueFloat Energy, Renantis, and Ørsted, covers an area of 256 square kilometres and is located in the Moray Firth off the coast of Scotland.

The 1 GW Stromar is Ørsted’s first large-scale floating wind development project.

