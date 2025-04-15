Back to overview

Akrocean’s Floating LiDAR Achieves Stage 3 Under Carbon Trust’s Roadmap

Technology
April 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Akrocean’s WINDSEA Floating LiDAR has achieved Stage 3 maturity under the Carbon Trust Floating LiDAR Roadmap, a framework for the development and acceptance of floating LiDAR technology.

Photo: TNO

According to France-based Akrocean, achieving Stage 3 verifies that its floating LiDAR solution has demonstrated a high level of technical maturity and has been successfully deployed and validated in real-world offshore environments.

The Stage 3 validation was supported by third-party validation from TNO, an independent Dutch research and technology organisation, following the first technical evaluation, which was conducted by the Danish consultancy C2Wind, before engaging in the third-party review.

“AKROCEAN, by achieving Stage 3, demonstrates the reliability and accuracy of our solutions to reduce the uncertainty level of the offshore wind assessment”, said Loic Letan, Managing Director at Akrocean. “Reaching this milestone, with the valuable validation from TNO, reinforces our position as a trusted partner in providing critical wind resource and ocean data for the offshore wind sector. We are proud to contribute to the acceleration of clean energy deployment.”

The floating LiDAR was Stage 2-validated back in 2019.

Related Article

“WINDSEA floating Lidar has fulfilled the Carbon Trust Roadmap requirements to get the highest maturity stage for commercial acceptance of floating Lidar”, said Hans Verhoef, Project Manager at TNO Wind Energy and co-writer of Carbon Trust Roadmap. “Delivering Stage 3 to AKROCEAN is a great news for offshore wind industry confirming again the wide and trusted use of Floating Lidar devices to support offshore wind project financing. We accompany AKROCEAN since more than 5 years providing independent verification services for their buoys’ offshore validations.”

