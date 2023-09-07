Offshore Surveys Completed for SSE Renewables Arklow Bank Wind Park II

September 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Two offshore survey campaigns have been completed for SSE Renewables’ Arklow Bank Wind Park II offshore wind farm in Ireland.

SSE/Illustration

The surveys took place over an eight-week period during July and August.

According to SSE Renewables, the surveys were completed on schedule despite unsettled weather conditions experienced over the last couple of months and were facilitated by the cooperation of other marine users including members of the commercial fisheries industry.

Irish contractor Ground Investigation Ireland undertook a nearshore borehole campaign and Danish contractor Geo carried out cone penetration and Vibrocore testing.

The information collected as part of the surveys enhances the project’s understanding of seabed conditions, said the developer, and will support ongoing design refinement and project development work.

“The successful completion of these survey campaigns represents another important milestone in the delivery of the Arklow Bank project and equips our team with the most up to date information as we move through the detailed design process,” John O’Sullivan, Project Manager, SSE Renewables.

Latest news

SSE Renewables is currently working towards submission of the final outstanding consent for the up to 800 MW Arklow Bank Wind Park II to An Bord Pleanála in the coming months.

Consent has already been secured for the onshore grid infrastructure and for the operations and maintenance (O&M) facility in Arklow Harbour’s South Dock.

Arklow Bank Wind Park II was one of the projects that did not secure a contract for renewable energy generation this year, but despite that, the company stays committed to the future delivery of its proposed offshore wind farm, said SSE Renewables in May.

The project is proposed to be built off the coasts of County Wicklow and North Wexford. SSE Renewables is also the developer of the country’s only offshore wind farm, Arklow Bank 1.

