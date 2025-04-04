Berwick Bank map
Benthic Survey Underway at SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank Wind Farm Site

April 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SSE Renewables is undertaking a benthic survey within a prospective offshore export cable route at the Berwick Bank offshore wind farm site in Scotland.

The survey work is being carried out by Natural Power, utilising the Windcat 20 as the survey vessel.

According to a Notice from Mariners from the project, the survey commenced on 1 April and will have a four-day duration.

During the survey campaign, the vessel will deploy an underwater drop-down video/camera and a mini Hamon grab to gather data on the ecology of the seabed.

To allow for weather delays, the expected completion date of the subtidal benthic survey will be 7 April, however, to allow for weather downtime, the notice will remain in effect until 31 August.

Located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth, the Berwick Bank offshore wind farm has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity.

According to SSE Renewables, the project will be capable of generating enough renewable energy to power over six million homes.

In late 2022, a planning application was submitted to the Scottish government seeking consent to develop and enter construction.

The offshore wind farm has secured two connection points to the UK electricity grid, one in East Lothian and another in the Blyth area of Northumberland.

