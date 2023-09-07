Ørsted Extends Its Offshore Wind Collaboration with Hitachi Energy

September 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Hitachi Energy and the Danish renewable energy developer, Ørsted, have extended their long-standing collaboration for offshore wind farms for three more years.

Illustration; Hornsea One offshore wind farm; Photo: Ørsted

Under the extended framework agreement, Hitachi Energy will continue to support Ørsted’s global offshore wind farms.

At a visit to Hitachi Energy’s factory in Ludvika in Sweden, Ørsted’s country head of Sweden, Sebastian Hald Buhl, and Hitachi Energy’s Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Johan Söderström, along with Country Managing Director, Tobias Hansson, announced that the existing framework agreement between the companies is being extended to continue supplying parts to Ørsted’s global portfolio of offshore wind projects, including Skåne offshore wind farm, subject to agreement.

The 1.5 GW offshore wind project will be developed 22 kilometres south of Ystad and Trelleborg in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.

Once completed, the wind farm is expected to produce seven terawatt hours of electricity annually, corresponding to half of Skåne’s electricity use today, according to its developer.

“As previously announced, we plan to employ more than 2000 new employees during the next 2 years in Sweden and this agreement supports our expansion plans,” said Tobias Hansson, Country Managing Director of Hitachi Energy.

For a decade now, Hitachi Energy has supplied several orders from Ørsted, including a substantial contract for the entire transmission system for the 2,852 MW Hornsea Three in the UK.

The long-term collaboration between Ørsted and Hitachi Energy also encompasses the provision of Hitachi Energy’s offerings like transformers, high-voltage switchgear, and power quality systems, along with digital innovations including energy market management and automation and communication systems.

