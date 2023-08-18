Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm Powers Ahead

August 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Baltic Power has secured three building permits for the 1.2 GW offshore wind farm that will be built approximately 23 kilometres north of the Baltic Sea coastline in Poland.

PKN ORLEN/Illustration

The three building permits for the Baltic Power offshore wind project were issued on Wednesday by the Governor of the Polish region of Pomerania Dariusz Drelich.

The first permit refers to the construction of 76 wind turbines in the Baltic Sea. Last year, the developers of the wind farm, PKN Orlen and Northland Power, decided to utilise Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines on their 1.2 GW project, which will be installed by Denmark-headquartered Cadeler.

With a swept area exceeding 43,000 m2, one single V236-15.0 MW can power around 20,000 households and displace more than 38,000 tonnes of CO2, which is the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road every year, according to Vestas.

The second permit is related to the construction of two power stations in the Baltic Sea.

The offshore substations will be manufactured and installed by a consortium of Danish companies Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime under a contract signed with the developers in September 2022.

Construction of the onshore substation, situated in the Choczewo municipality, already started in May this year with GE and Enprom leading the work.

The third permit is for the construction of a power and telecommunications network connecting offshore wind turbines and transformer stations.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm is being developed by a joint venture between PKN Orlen (51 per cent) and Canada’s Northland Power (49 per cent).

In September 2022, the joint venture announced preferred suppliers of all key onshore and offshore components of the farm: foundations, wind turbines, substations, and cables.

According to the schedule, the first offshore installation works will start in 2024 with the project planned to reach commercial operations in 2026.

