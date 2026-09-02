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Keel Laid for Korea’s Only Specialised HVDC Installation Vessel

Vessels
September 2, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

The Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye has laid the keel for the cable-laying vessel (CLV) it is constructing for South Korean subsea cable installation company LS Marine Solution.

Source: Tersan Shipyard via LinkedIn

LS Marine Solution and the shipyard signed a contract for the construction of the vessel in June 2025, followed by the start of construction in July 2026.

“We have successfully celebrated the keel laying of the next‑generation cable laying vessel InterOcean (Hull No. NB1139) which we built for LS Marine Solution. This milestone ceremony marks the official transition of the project into the construction phase, while highlighting the strong partnership between the two companies and underlining the vessel’s innovative role within the industry,” Tersan Shipyard reported on August 31.

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Representing an investment of approximately EUR 221 million, the CLV will be 148.4 metres long and 31 metres wide, and will have a load capacity of 13,000 tonnes and a total displacement of 18,800 tonnes.

Designed by Norwegian Salt Ship Design, the vessel will be capable of simultaneously laying HVDC submarine cables and fibre optic cables and will be one of the world’s top five in terms of cable loading capacity and the largest in Asia, as well as Korea’s only specialised HVDC installation vessel, according to LS Marine Solution.

Delivery is expected in the first half of 2028.

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