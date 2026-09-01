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EWE Seeks Helicopter Transport Services for Riffgat Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
September 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

German company EWE, through Offshore-Windpark Riffgat GmbH, has launched a tender for helicopter services to support planned maintenance and unplanned repair and troubleshooting work at the Riffgat offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Riffgat offshore wind farm; Photo source: EWE

The tender is divided into four lots, covering different helicopter configurations and passenger capacities. The first two lots require hoist-equipped helicopters for operations involving up to three passengers and four to five passengers, respectively. The other two lots cover helideck operations for helicopters carrying up to eight passengers and more than eight passengers.

Under each lot, the contractor will provide a helicopter to transport personnel and equipment between Emden or Borkum and the wind farm. Depending on the work schedule, flights to multiple locations, including other wind farms, may also be required.

For planned operations, the helicopter must be available when the contractor is notified by 19:00 on the preceding day. For unplanned repair and troubleshooting missions, the helicopter must be ready for departure within an agreed notification period.

The contracts are scheduled to run from 1 April 2027 to 31 March 2029, with two one-year extension options. Companies can bid for all four lots and may be awarded all four.

Requests to participate must be submitted by 1 October 2026 at 10:00 CEST, with invitations to tender expected to be sent on 15 October.

The 113.4 MW Riffgat offshore wind farm, built by EWE in 2013, comprises 30 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW wind turbines installed some 15 kilometres to the north-west of the German island of Borkum.

Riffgat has been operated by Omexom Renewable Energies Offshore GmbH since the end of 2020.

Since December 2025, the German offshore wind farm has been powering ONE-Dyas’ N05-A platform, located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

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