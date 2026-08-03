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Largest US Offshore Wind Farm 81 Pct Complete, Final Turbine Expected by End of 2027

Project Updates
August 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dominion Energy has revised the completion timeline for its 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, with the installation of the 176th and final wind turbine now expected by the end of 2027.

The company had previously targeted full project completion in early 2027. According to Dominion, the updated schedule reflects additional contingency for weather, vessel maintenance, loadout operations and extended jacking activities, rather than changes to the base turbine installation rate, which has been two days per turbine so far.

As of 31 July, the offshore wind project was approximately 81 per cent complete, the company said in a presentation on its second-quarter 2026 results. All 176 monopiles and transition pieces have been installed, with 31 wind turbines in place and the installation of the 32nd turbine underway.

The first of CVOW’s 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines was installed in January 2026 by Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), commissioned by Dominion Energy and built at Seatrium’s AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

Dominion said all nacelles have been fabricated, together with approximately 99 per cent of the towers and 85 per cent of the blades. Tower fabrication is expected to be completed within days, followed by the final blades in October.

The project delivered first power to the grid in March 2026, with each completed turbine becoming operational as installation progresses.

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Dominion has also completed commissioning of the first two offshore substations, while the third and final substation is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026. Once the final offshore substation enters service, around half of the project’s investment, excluding network upgrade costs, will have achieved in-service status, according to the company.

Dominion said the remaining work includes completing wind turbine installation, scour protection, inter-array cable installation and transmission-related activities.

The company also updated the project’s capital budget to USD 11.65 billion (around EUR 10.1 billion), including contingency, from USD 11.4 billion (around EUR 9.89 billion) reported in the previous quarter, and USD 11.5 billion (around EUR 9.97 billion) reported prior to that. Dominion said the remaining unfixed costs are related to tariffs, certain project oversight costs and fuel for transport and installation activities.

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