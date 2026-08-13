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CAPE Holland, GBM Works Partner to Commercialise Vibrojet for Offshore Wind

Equipment
August 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CAPE Holland and GBM Works have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and commercialise Vibrojet, a technology for installing offshore wind monopile foundations that combines vibratory driving with controlled water jetting.

Govert Meijer, CEO of GBM Works and Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland; Photo source: Venterra

The companies aim to make Vibrojet commercially available as an integrated solution for offshore wind projects from 2027.

The technology was deployed earlier this year to install three monopile foundations at the Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea to demonstrate the technology’s ability to combine vibratory installation with water jetting under offshore conditions.

“The successful installation of three monopile foundations at Hollandse Kust West marks an important milestone for Vibrojet. By combining the expertise of our two organisations, we can accelerate the global deployment of a proven technology for the offshore wind industry”, said Govert Meijer, CEO at GBM Works.

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According to the companies, Vibrojet is designed to reduce installation time and underwater noise compared with conventional monopile installation methods, while potentially lowering installation costs and the levelised cost of energy.

Under the planned partnership, GBM Works will lead further development of the Vibrojet technology, feasibility studies and marketing activities, and CAPE Holland will focus on Vibro Lifting Technology development, system integration and offshore project execution.

The companies plan to develop a fully integrated offering covering design, engineering, installation and optimisation, with the solution adapted to individual ground conditions.

“By combining GBM Works’ Vibrojet technology with CAPE Holland’s offshore vibratory installation expertise, we can offer our clients an integrated installation solution that meets the growing demand for quieter, more efficient and more sustainable foundation installation methods”, said Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland, a Venterra company.

The cooperation is planned to be formalised through licence and long-term cooperation agreements in the coming months.

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