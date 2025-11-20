OranjeWind OES Group
OES Wins Monopile Protection Contract for 795 MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

November 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

OES Group has been awarded a contract by Smulders for the supply and installation of the ICCP system at the OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Under the contract, OES Group will supply and install 53 external and internal ICCP systems to protect the project’s monopiles from corrosion throughout their service life.

Smulders is contracted to support the offshore wind farm’s secondary steel fabrication.

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm will be located in the North Sea, approximately 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden.

TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with RWE to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the 795 MW offshore wind farm in July last year, with plans to use its share of the electricity to power 350 MW of electrolyser projects and produce about 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

The project, expected to be fully completed by the end of 2027, will feature 53 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

Construction activities at the offshore wind site are planned to start in early 2026, with wind turbine installation work scheduled to commence in early 2027.

In October, the Dutch/German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT completed its 700 MW offshore grid that will connect OranjeWind to the Dutch national grid.

