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700 MW Lithuanian Offshore Wind Project Gets Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Light

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July 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ignitis Renewables has received a positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decision for its 700 MW Curonian Nord offshore wind farm in the Lithuanian sector of the Baltic Sea.

The Environmental Protection Agency of Lithuania issued the decision based on the project’s EIA report, which assessed potential impacts on marine ecosystems, biodiversity, landscape, fisheries, public health and other environmental and social factors. The assessment was carried out in accordance with Lithuanian legislation and international standards, Ignitis said.

The EIA approval enables the proposed offshore wind farm to proceed to the next development stage, provided the mitigation measures set out in the EIA decision are implemented. The measures are aimed at reducing potential impacts on biodiversity and marine ecosystems during the construction and operation of the wind farm while ensuring long-term environmental monitoring and the application of adaptive management principles, according to Ignitis.

Ignitis, in a joint venture with Ocean Winds, secured the development rights for the offshore wind farm in Lithuania’s first offshore wind auction, held in 2023. 

Last year, the two companies signed a sale and purchase agreement under which Ignitis acquired full ownership of the Curonian Nord project.

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The 700 MW offshore wind farm is planned to be built at a site located some 37 kilometres off the Lithuanian coast that covers an area of around 120 square kilometres.

With the EIA approval now in place, the project will continue through the remaining permitting stages, with a construction permit anticipated in 2027, according to the developer.

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