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Aker Solutions Nets ‘Substantial’ Offshore Wind Contract

Business & Finance
July 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Aker Solutions has secured what the company says is a substantial contract under which it will deliver an HVDC substructure for an undisclosed offshore wind project in Europe.

The contract covers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work and will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 within the company’s Renewables and Field Development segment, the Norwegian company said on 30 June.  

At Aker Solutions, a contract is classified as substantial if it has a value of between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4 billion (approximately EUR 212 million to EUR 339 million). The company did not disclose the customer, project location or delivery schedule.

The award adds to a series of offshore wind-related work Aker Solutions secured over the past couple of years alone, including HVDC contracts for East Anglia Three and the Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind farms in the UK.

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The company has also secured work on Germany’s BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connections, where Aker is supplying steel substructures for 2 GW HVDC converter stations.

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