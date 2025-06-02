Aker balwin
Back to overview

Aker Solutions to Deliver Foundation for Germany’s BalWin2 Offshore Grid Connection

Supply Chain
June 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2 GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station for the BalWin2 offshore wind grid connection in Germany.

The contract is worth between NOK 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 130 million) and NOK 2.5 billion (about EUR 216 million), as per Aker Solutions’ definition of a significant contract.

For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, fabrication engineering, and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructure.

Preparation will commence in the first quarter of 2026, while construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with delivery in 2029.

Fabrication of the substructures will be carried out by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

With this contract award, Dragados has exercised the option for the second HVDC converter station for the BalWin development in Germany.

Related Article

Amprion Offshore is the transmission system operator (TSO) responsible for these systems.

The consortium between Siemens Energy and Dragados Offshore was awarded a contract to build converter stations for BalWin1 and BalWin2 grid connections. Under the agreement, Dragados Offshore is responsible for the construction and offshore installation of the associated platforms.

The grid interconnection points for the 2 GW BalWin1 and the 2 GW BalWin2 will be located in Wehrendorf (southern Osnabrück region) and Westerkappeln (northern North Rhine-Westphalia), respectively.

The BalWin1 connection is around 360 kilometres long, about 155 kilometres of which will be under the sea. BalWin2 has a total route length of approximately 380 kilometres, of which around 165 kilometres are offshore.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles