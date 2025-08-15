Back to overview

US Organisation Gets IACET Accreditation for Offshore Wind Training Programmes

Training & Education
August 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Oceantic Network, the US offshore renewable energy industry organisation, has received accreditation from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), which authorises Oceantic Network to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs) across its suite of offshore wind training programmes.

The organisation offers three core training programmes designed to prepare businesses and professionals for opportunities in the US offshore wind industry: Offshore Wind 101, Offshore Wind Ready, and Foundation 2 Blade.

Offshore Wind 101 serves as an introductory course, giving businesses a broad overview of how the industry operates, the roles within its supply chain, and potential pathways for market entry. Offshore Wind Ready is a one-day workshop aimed at companies considering entering the sector, covering project development basics, supply chain opportunities, certification requirements, and practical steps for getting started.

Through the Foundation 2 Blade programme, Oceantic provides a multi-day, comprehensive training, guiding companies through all phases of offshore wind development, from permitting and manufacturing to installation and operations, while helping businesses identify the best positioning for their products or services in the supply chain. The course also offers strategy development tools, networking opportunities, and access to an expanding alumni community to support long-term industry engagement.

According to Oceantic Network, its newly earned IACET accreditation, which was a strategic priority for the organisation in 2025, ensures that all its education and training programmes meet the highest standards for continuing education.

Those who complete the courses can now receive CEUs that are recognised by employers, licensing authorities, and certification bodies nationwide. These units are transferable between cooperating organisations, enhancing their value across career transitions and employer changes, Oceantic says.

“IACET accreditation is a significant milestone for Oceantic Network and a powerful endorsement of the quality and rigor of our education and training offerings”, said Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to providing industry learners and member companies with trusted, transferable credentials that support professional growth and industry advancement. It’s a win for our members and the offshore wind workforce at large.”

