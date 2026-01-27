Back to overview

UK Competition to Award Funding for New Offshore Wind Foundation, Substation Solutions

Innovation
January 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has launched a GBP 1 million (around EUR 1.2 million) funding competition to accelerate innovation in industrial foundations and substructures, and substations and electrical design.

“Industrial opportunity in the UK offshore wind sector has never been greater. The recent results of Allocation Round 7 have added 8.4GW to the pipeline, driving increased demand across the supply chain. As developers push ahead at pace, suppliers must be ready to capitalise on the opportunities ahead”, said Tom Speedie, Project Manager at the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership.

“Our Innovation Funding programme backs disruptive technologies that will ensure the UK can compete in the global marketplace and contribute to the UK’s long-term industrial success.”

The competition, which is supported by OWGP’s Industry Champions Equinor and SSE Renewables, offers UK-based suppliers the chance to secure GBP 25,000 to GBP 200,000 (around EUR 29,000 and EUR 230,000) per project to support near-to-market or market-ready solutions.

Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis toward projects capable of delivering strong, measurable outcomes for the supply chain, according to OWGP. Companies already active in offshore wind and those seeking to diversify into the sector are eligible to apply.

The closing date to submit an application to the programme is 20 March at 17:00.

“Equinor is proud to support OWGP’s Innovation Funding programme, which plays a vital role in creating a robust and technologically advanced UK offshore wind supply chain”, said Tom Nightingale, Equinor Local Supply Chain Manager. “The latest funding call is key to driving forward the Industrial Growth Plan (IGP) looking to strengthen UK competitiveness in the global market.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News