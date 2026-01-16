Vineyard Wind 1 first power
Vineyard Wind Files for Preliminary Injunction in US Court

Project Updates
January 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All five developers with offshore wind farms under construction in the US are now fighting the suspension order issued by the US Department of the Interior (DOI) in December 2025, as Vineyard Wind, a company owned 50:50 by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), said on 15 January that it filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Vineyard Wind 1 first power
Vineyard Wind first power; Photo Credit: Worldview Films

Vineyard Wind, which is seeking to resume work on the 806 MW Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm through a complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, said that the stop-work order, if it remains in place, could irreparably harm the project.

“Vineyard Wind continues to work with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, and other relevant stakeholders and authorities in the Administration to understand the matters raised in the Order. However, Vineyard Wind believes the Order violates applicable law and, if not promptly enjoined, will lead to immediate and irreparable harm to the project, and to the communities who will benefit from this critical source of new power for the New England region”, the developer said on 15 January.

Vineyard Wind 1 began producing electricity from its first wind turbines in February 2024 and became the largest operating wind farm in the US in June that same year, with more than 136 MW connected to the Massachusetts grid by that time.

In the stop-work order sent to Vineyard Wind on 22 December 2025, the DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has allowed the developer to continue activities related to the wind farm’s already operating wind turbines.

“[Given] that this project is partially generating power, you may continue any activities from those wind turbines that are necessary for the current level of power generation”, the suspension order issued for Vineyard Wind 1 reads.

The company’s legal action comes after other developers with offshore wind farms under construction had lodged complaints in the US federal court seeking a preliminary injunction. Two of those have now been granted, with Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables’ 704 MW Revolution Wind and Equinor’s 810 MW Empire Wind 1 cleared to resume construction, while their underlying lawsuits against the suspension order continue.

Ørsted also filed for a preliminary injunction for its 924 MW Sunrise Wind project, and Dominion Energy is seeking to restart work on its 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), with a hearing for CVOW set to be held on 16 January, according to US media.

