Back to overview

US Floating Wind Platform Developer Issues RFI to Fabricators Worldwide

Foundations
August 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Aikido Technologies, which recently secured a spot at a Norwegian offshore demo site, has released an RFI for its 15 MW ‘AO60’ floating wind platform to offshore wind fabricators.

The California-based floating wind foundation developer said on social media that it had issued the RFI to more than ten “top-tier offshore wind fabricators from around the world”.

The RFI has been released in three separate packages, each tailored to a specific type of facility: one for standard offshore steel shops, one for tubular/jacket yards, and one for monopile/tower facilities.

“This is how we can build 1, 50 or 100 of these units with existing fabrication capabilities, with components that can be easily transported around the world for final assembly at a local port. No need for custom yards, custom vessels or custom ports”, Aikido Technologies said.

In May 2025, the company was allocated a slot for its AO60 platform at the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre) in Norway, where Aikido will deploy what it says is a first-of-its-kind 15 MW demonstration project.

Related Article

Aikido’s platform consists of thirteen modular steel components, including columns and trusses, that can be fabricated at existing offshore wind or steel fabrication sites.

For the AO60 project, the components will be transported to a final assembly site near the Norwegian test centre, where the platform can be completed in a matter of days, METCentre said earlier this year.

Once installed in 2027, Aikido’s platform will be one of the largest floating wind platforms constructed and deployed to date, according to METCentre.

At the beginning of this year, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) issued a statement of maturity, the latest stage in new technology qualification, for Aikido’s floating wind platform.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles