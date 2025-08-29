Back to overview

Danish Company to Supply TP Covers for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 Offshore Wind Farm

August 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Danish company, Dansk Polyglas, has been awarded a contract by CS Wind Offshore to supply transition piece (TP) covers for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Under the contract, Dansk Polyglas will deliver TP covers for all 68 transition pieces, manufactured by CS Wind Offshore for Nordlicht 1.

This is not the first time the Danish company and Vattenfall have been working together. At the Vesterhav North and South offshore wind farms, the two firms reused 42 transition piece covers originally deployed at the 605 MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in Denmark.

CS Wind Offshore will supply TPs for the 980 MW Nordlicht 1 and the 630 MW Nordlicht 2 under a contract signed with the developer in January 2025.

Germany’s EEW SPC will deliver the monopiles, while the 112 foundations will be installed at the sites by DEME.

The Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm will feature 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

Located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, both Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 are expected to enter operation in 2028.

