Norwegian Project to Test Serial Production of Gravity-Based Concrete Foundations

Innovation
January 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A consortium comprising AF Gruppen, Multiconsult, DOF, Semar, and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) is set to launch a new project to develop and test technology for the industrial-scale production of gravity-based concrete foundations (GBS).

Image source: AF Gruppen/Multiconsult

The BetongVIND project, scheduled to commence this month, has a total budget exceeding NOK 20 million (approximately EUR 1.7 million) and has just been awarded NOK 11 million (approx. EUR 850,000) in funding by the Research Council of Norway.

The research funding will be used to develop a standardised and cost-efficient production process that can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to today’s solutions, according to the project consortium.

The BetongVIND project will further develop fabrication methods, increase automation, and optimise material use, production and installation logistics. The project aims to enable the offshore wind industry to move away from today’s bespoke solutions and towards industrialised production of concrete foundations, and to facilitate European serial production with a low-carbon footprint and strong local value creation, AF Gruppen says.

“The aim is to establish a scalable and environmentally friendly production method that gives the Norwegian supply industry a clear competitive advantage. With the support from the Research Council of Norway, the ambition is to develop a competitive value chain for bottom-fixed offshore wind foundations that reduces cost and risk for the end customer”, said project manager Eirik Lind Hånes at AF Gruppen.

