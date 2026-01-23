Back to overview

DeepOcean Concludes Operations at US Offshore Wind Project

Grid Connection
January 23, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations at a US offshore wind project under a contract awarded by what it says is a global provider of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI).

Source: DeepOcean

DeepOcean’s scope of work included trenching and surveying of the inter-array cables that connect turbines to the offshore substations.

A trenching support vessel (TSV) and the subsea jet trenching tool UT-1 were deployed for the work.

“This project is a testament to expertise in global subsea trenching and seabed intervention across the offshore energy sector. We are proud that our experienced team and state-of-the-art technology ensured a safe and efficient campaign, contributing to successful delivery,” said Tony Stokes, Managing Director of DeepOcean’s Americas region.

