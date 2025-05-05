Back to overview

Maersk Wind Installation Vessel Hits the Water

May 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Maersk Wind Installation Vessel (WIV) has been launched to sea at Seatrium’s flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore.

Maersk Offshore Wind is a spin-off from Maersk Supply Service, which designed and developed the Maersk WIV and has marketed the concept since 2018.

The vessel is developed to be permanently stationed at the offshore wind farm to conduct successive installations, while purpose-built tugs and barges shuttle back and forth with the turbine components from the load-out port.

Both the Maersk WIV and the feeder vessels are equipped with new locking and stabilising technology enabling safe operations in harsh environments, reducing the number of days required to install the wind park. The Jones Act-approved concept is projected to reduce the number of days required to install an offshore wind farm by 30 per cent.

The vessel, which has an overall length of 145 metres, will sail under the Danish flag.

According to our previous news about the WIV, the vessel was chartered by Empire Offshore Wind, owned by Equinor, for the installation of turbines at the offshore wind project in New York.

Recently, Equinor received an order from the US government to stop work on the offshore construction on the outer continental shelf for the 810 MW Empire Wind project. The company said it is complying with the order and is seeking dialogue with the proper authorities and assessing legal options.

