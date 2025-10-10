Back to overview

Maersk Terminates Seatrium Deal for WTIV Bound for Empire Wind Project in US

Business & Finance
October 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Singapore’s Seatrium has received a notice of termination regarding the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) that was planned to be deployed on Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind project in the US.

In March 2022, Seatrium’s subsidiary Seatrium Energy International (SEI) secured a contract for the construction of a WTIV for Maersk Offshore Wind, owned by A.P. Møller Holding.

The contract has a total value of approximately USD 475 million (approximately EUR 410 million). As of the date of this announcement, the project is approximately 98.9 per cent completed.

Seatrium said it received the notice of termination on 9 October and that it will explore viable solutions, including with the end customer, Equinor’s subsidiary Empire Offshore Wind.

Related Article

SEI is currently reviewing the validity of the notice, as well as the allegations set out therein. The company is also evaluating its legal and commercial options in respect of the contract, including the right to contest the notice of termination and/or to commence legal proceedings to seek all available remedies for wrongful termination, according to the firm.

The WTIV, which was launched in May 2025, is developed to be permanently stationed at the offshore wind farm to conduct successive installations, while purpose-built tugs and barges shuttle back and forth with the turbine components from the load-out port.

Related Article

The vessel was planned to be deployed on Equinor’s New York offshore wind project.

The Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm entered offshore construction with seabed preparation activities that started in March 2025. In April, the US federal government halted the construction to conduct a further review of the project’s permitting, after which Equinor said the project may miss its construction window this year and subsequently enter commercial operation later. However, the following month, the US government allowed the project to resume offshore work.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles