First EolMed Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Heads to Installation Site

December 10, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

The first of the three Vestas V164-10.0 MW wind turbines has left the Port of Port-La Nouvelle to be installed at the EolMed floating offshore wind farm some 20 kilometres off the coast of Port-La Nouvelle and Gruissan, France.

Source: EolMed/LinkedIn

Guided by the port tugs to the exit of the port, the wind turbine was then taken over by the Norwegian vessel, BB Octopus, for its transport to the installation area in the Mediterranean Sea.

The teams mobilized on this project included Sarens, Mammoet, Euroports, MPArchimed, SEMOP Port of Port-La Nouvelle, BOURBON, BW Ideol, Vestas, and Horizon Maritime.

BOURBON completed the towing of the first EolMed wind turbine, including preparation, installation of mooring lines, and final mooring on site. This operation marked the culmination of more than three years of engineering, preparation, and coordination, BOURBON said.

The next phase of the project includes the towing and installation of the remaining two floating wind turbines at the site.

The 30 MW EolMed project is being developed by Qair, TotalEnergies, and BW Ideol.

The turbines are installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations and will be installed in water depths of around 60 metres.

