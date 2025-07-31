Back to overview

Air Liquide Takes Final Investment Decision on Electrolyser That Will Link to Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Power-to-X
July 31, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide has taken the final investment decision (FID) to build ELYgator, a large-scale electrolyser in the Netherlands, which will be connected to OranjeWind, a soon-to-be-built Dutch offshore wind farm owned by a joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies.

The company will invest more than EUR 500 million to build, own and operate the electrolyser at Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam, with the target operations date in 2027. With a capacity of 200 MW, ELYgator will produce 23,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, serving industrial and heavy-duty mobility customers.

Of the 200 MW at ELYgator, 130 MW will be dedicated to the production of green hydrogen for a TotalEnergies platform in Antwerp, under an agreement Air Liquide and TotalEnergies signed in February this year.

The agreement entails TotalEnergies supplying electricity produced by the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, which the company owns together with RWE, to Air Liquide to be transformed into green hydrogen by the ELYgator electrolyser. From there, 15,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year will be transferred to TotalEnergies’ platform in Antwerp. 

TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with RWE to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the 760 MW in July last year, with plans to use its share of the electricity from the offshore wind project to power 350 MW of electrolyser projects and produce about 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

Besides the 200 MW ELYgator electrolyser, Air Liquide’s and TotalEnergies’ agreement from earlier this year also includes setting up a joint venture that will build and operate a 250 MW electrolyser near the Zeeland refinery in the Netherlands, whose electrons will also be supplied by OranjeWind.

TotalEnergies OranjeWind
TotalEnergies

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm, located around 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden, will comprise 53 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. The project will have an installed capacity of 795 MW and a grid connection capacity of 760 MW. The additional 35 MW is reserved to optimise connection efficiency, even when production is lower, according to the developers.

Construction activities at the offshore wind site will start in early 2026, with wind turbine installation work scheduled to start in early 2027 and wind farm commissioning expected to be fully completed by the end of that same year.

