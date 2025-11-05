TechWorks Marine
TechWorks Marine Kicks Off Survey at 900 MW Irish Offshore Wind Site

Business development
November 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

TechWorks Marine has started a year-long metocean survey in Maritime Area A – Tonn Nua on Ireland’s South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (SC-DMAP) to support EirGrid’s Powering Up Offshore South Coast project.

TechWorks Marine
Credit: TechWorks Marine

The company was commissioned by Fugro, EirGrid’s appointed marine survey supplier, to deliver baseline oceanographic and environmental data for offshore substations and grid connections along Ireland’s south coast.

This initiative aims to connect 900 MW of offshore wind to Ireland’s power network. Tonn Nua (New Wave) is located off the coast of County Waterford and spans 306 square kilometres.

These surveys would not be possible without a huge amount of coordination and strategic planning of staff across EirGrid, our strategic partners, fishing communities and local landowners. The data being gathered from this research is essential in shaping plans for the installation of this transmission infrastructure for offshore wind and creating a cleaner energy future for Ireland,” said Liam Ryan, Chief Transformation, Technology, and Offshore Officer at EirGrid.

In September 2025, the Irish government published documents that outline plans to develop and manage offshore renewable resources along Ireland’s coast.

The documents set out information on the scope of the overall plan, timeframes, and the required steps in the development of the DMAP over the next two years. 

