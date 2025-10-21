Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm
UK Clean Energy Plan Outlines Major Workforce Expansion, with Offshore Wind Among Key Job Drivers

Authorities
October 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK government has set out its first Clean Energy Jobs Plan, outlining how it intends to recruit and train workers to meet growing demand across the clean power sector, including thousands of new roles in offshore wind.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the clean energy workforce could rise from about 440,000 jobs in 2023 to 860,000 by 2030, creating roughly 400,000 additional jobs. The plan covers a range of industries, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture and nuclear, and details measures to align skills, training and labour supply with the expansion of clean energy projects across the UK.

According to the document, offshore wind is expected to remain one of the largest sources of clean-energy employment growth this decade. Government estimates suggest that the offshore wind sector could support up to 100,000 jobs by 2030, including both direct and indirect employment.

Source: Clean Energy Jobs Plan; DESNZ

In a related policy measure published in August, ministers proposed that offshore wind developers contribute to local training and skills development, either through direct spending or a dedicated skills fund. The move is intended to ensure that as offshore wind capacity expands, workers in coastal and industrial communities, including those transitioning from oil and gas, can access high-quality training and stable employment.

The Clean Energy Jobs Plan also commits to creating five new Clean Energy Technical Excellence Colleges and running regional workforce pilots to train people in priority occupations such as welders, electricians and technicians, roles identified as essential for large-scale offshore and onshore renewable construction.

Related Article

The government says it will provide up to GBP 20 million (around EUR 23 million) to help North Sea oil and gas workers move into clean-energy roles, including offshore wind.

The department said over GBP 50 billion (around EUR 57.6 billion) of private investment has already been committed to UK clean-energy projects since July 2024, and that aligning training with that investment will be key to ensuring the jobs materialise.

DESNZ said it would work with devolved governments, trade unions and industry groups to design detailed delivery mechanisms of the action plan.

