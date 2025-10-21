Moray West Ocean Winds Cadeler
Ocean Winds Extends Partnership with Spinergie to Enhance Offshore Wind Operations

October 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has renewed its Market Intelligence contract with Spinergie for the third consecutive year to strengthen fleet analysis and project benchmarking.

Spinergie’s Market Intelligence platform provides real-time and historical insight into global installation and maintenance campaigns. With detailed fleet schedules, specs, and project intelligence, Ocean Winds can identify and secure the right construction vessels well in advance.

“Spinergie enables us to benchmark our project plans against the broader market. We can more readily identify vessel opportunities and stay a step ahead of the tightening supply chain with reliable availability and performance intelligence,” said Oscar Diaz, Chief EPCI Officer at Ocean Winds.

Through the platform, Ocean Winds is better equipped to make data-driven decisions for its 17 secured offshore wind projects, according to Spinergie. Benchmarking key indicators like days per turbine and days per foundation provides visibility into performance compared to industry benchmarks, helping guide strategic planning. Insights from previous, comparable projects also allow the company to apply lessons learnt and benefit from industry-wide experience.

“Ocean Winds is proving that combining their own expertise and operational data with intuitive Market Intelligence is the only way to build projects that can withstand supply chain volatility and deliver without delays,” said Fabien Scemama, Head of Client Success at Spinergie.

Ocean Winds uses Spinergie’s open data architecture to combine Market Intelligence intel with its own internal intel. This is said to help them undertake more personalised, detailed analysis specific to their own projects.

Ocean Winds currently has a portfolio of about 17 offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19 GW.

