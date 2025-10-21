Back to overview

Malaysian Oil & Gas Player Launches Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy

October 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas, in partnership with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), has launched the Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy (CEFORE).

Photo source: Petronas

Located off the coast of Kuala Terengganu, CEFORE aims to generate electricity by harnessing offshore wind, solar, and wave energy, and integrate it with on-site energy storage and energy management systems to enable a continuous supply, according to Petronas.

Along with innovation in the energy sector, CEFORE will support economic opportunities for local communities, including the fishing community, which can benefit from renewable energy-powered cold storage and ice-making equipment, the company said in September and added that these facilities will be provided at no cost to help improve livelihoods while reducing reliance on conventional energy.

“This visionary project serves both as a proof of concept of mixed renewable energy and as a research hub. It also marks a major step toward our energy future, highlighting Malaysia’s and Terengganu’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging Terengganu’s rich resources, we have developed one of the world’s first offshore solutions for continuous renewable energy, showcasing Malaysia’s ability to deliver forward-looking and high-impact solutions globally”, said Petronas Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh.

The oil and gas company is already doing business in offshore wind, having acquired a stake in the Taiwanese Hai Long offshore wind project through its clean energy subsidiary Gentari in 2023.

