Princess Elisabeth Island
Back to overview

Princess Elisabeth Island Sees End of 2025 Offshore Installation Works

Project Updates
October 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore installation campaign for 2025 at Princess Elisabeth Island in the Belgian North Sea has been completed with the installation of the last caisson for this year’s works.

The caissons, massive concrete structures weighing up to 22,000 tonnes, form the outer walls of the future island, located 45 kilometres off the Belgian coast.

This year’s offshore campaign has now concluded, involving a team of more than 300 people and a fleet of 15 specialised vessels, including jack-up vessels, supply vessels, and tugboats.

The first two of 23 caissons were submerged at their final location in April 2025. The units were transported from the Vlissingen Port, the Netherlands, via the Western Scheldt and the North Sea to the island site, covering a distance of approximately 53 nautical miles (about 98 kilometres).

Related Article

Developed by Belgium grid operator Elia Group, the project is being built by TM Edison, a consortium including DEME and Jan De Nul.

Preparations for the next phase are underway, with offshore activities set to resume in spring 2026, weather permitting.

The artificial island will serve as a key connection point for transporting at least 2.1 GW of offshore wind energy generated in the Princess Elisabeth Zone to the mainland.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles