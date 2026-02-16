Princess Elisabeth Island
Elia Seeks Contractor to Build Onshore Infrastructure on World’s First Artificial Energy Island

February 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Belgian transmission system operator (TSO) Elia has opened a tender for civil construction works on the Princess Elisabeth Energy Island, the world’s first artificial energy island.

The TSO is looking for a contractor carry out the works required to host AC and related infrastructure on Princess Elisabeth Island (PEI) in the Belgian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Sea.

The scope includes detailed engineering and design, procurement, construction, and installation on the island’s land area, as well as the transport and accommodation of personnel offshore, and the transport of all necessary materials and equipment offshore.

The deadline for submitting requests to participate in the tender is set for 3 April, with the construction work expected to take two years.

Developed by Elia Group, the island is being built by TM Edison, a consortium including DEME and Jan De Nul, which installed the first batch of the island’s concrete substructures in 2025, with the campaign completed in October last year.

The installation of the caissons will resume this spring, alongside continued works to prepare the island’s interior, according to Jan De Nul, which recently completed construction of the remaining concrete structures for the Princess Elisabeth Energy Island at the Vlissingen site in the Netherlands.

Located 45 kilometres off the Belgian coast, the artificial island will serve as a key connection point for transporting at least 2.1 GW of offshore wind energy generated in the Princess Elisabeth Zone to the mainland.

