Swedish Offshore Survey Specialist Nets Contract with 50Hertz

October 13, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with 50Hertz for survey services that will support offshore wind development in the German Baltic Sea.

Njord Survey

Under the agreement, the Sweden-based offshore survey provider will deliver geophysical and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) seabed surveys, with biofuel to be used by all vessels, which will minimise emissions.

Philip Ljungström, Project Director at Njord Survey, said: “We are honoured by the trust 50Hertz has placed in us. With our people and technology, we will provide the high-quality data needed for safe and efficient project design in Germany – supporting the secure integration of renewable energy into the European grid.”

50Hertz, part of the Elia Group, is a German transmission system operator (TSO) responsible for the development and operation of the high-voltage power grid across Northern and Eastern Germany.

In May this year, 50Hertz announced plans to build a new operating site in Rostock on the Baltic Sea to support its offshore operations. The facility is expected to be completed in 2028.

In the Baltic Sea, 50Hertz has several transmission projects underway, including interconnectors and offshore wind grid connections.

One of the latest projects whose development the TSO is leading is the grid connection OST-6-1, which will connect Skyborn Renewables’ Gennaker offshore wind farm to the German grid.

