Provence Grand Large french floating wind farm
25 MW Provence Grand Large Floating Wind Farm Inaugurated

Floating Wind
October 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 25 MW Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind farm in France, developed by EDF, Enbridge, and CPP Investments, has been officially inaugurated.

The Provence Grand Large floating wind project has been operating for many months, supplying electricity to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

It is the first floating offshore wind project in France and the first globally to be project-financed. It features three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines installed on tensioned line floats and designed by IFP Energies Nouvelles and SBM Offshore.

The floating foundations were constructed at Eiffage Métal’s facility in Fos-sur-Mer, with the assembly carried out by the French company in collaboration with Smulders, its Belgian affiliate.

The floating offshore wind farm started delivering renewable energy to the grid in November 2024 and was fully commissioned in June 2025.

With a capacity of 25 MW, the project is expected to generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 inhabitants.

