JB Energy, FibreMax Sign Floating Offshore Wind MoU

Business & Finance
September 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Japanese offshore engineering and consulting company, Japan Blue Energy (JB Energy), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FibreMax to strengthen collaboration on synthetic mooring line solutions for JB Energy’s Raijin Float offshore wind design.

Source: Japan Blue Energy

The Raijin Float is a semi-submersible floating platform for offshore wind turbines, manufactured using precast and prestressed concrete. Its modular system ensures global scalability by enabling efficient and repeatable manufacturing as well as streamlined deployment, according to JB Energy.

FibreMax’s near-fully automated production method allows for scalable manufacturing at or near the installation of ports worldwide. This approach is said to reduce risk, boost efficiency, and foster local supply chain development, while also complementing Raijin Float’s scalable and modular concept.

“Mooring is one of the most critical components in the design of a floating offshore wind turbine. The weight of the mooring system directly impacts the overall performance and cost-efficiency of the platform. That is why synthetic solutions, which are significantly lighter than conventional chains, make so much sense for our Raijin Float® design,” said Rodolfo Gonçalves, CEO of JB Energy.

“Partnering with FibreMax will allow us not only to optimize the mooring system for our current projects, but also to develop smarter, more efficient solutions for future wind farms worldwide.”

In July, JB Energy unveiled its plans for the development of Brazil’s first floating offshore wind pilot project in the waters off Rio Grande do Sul.

The project is planned to feature a Raijin Float semi-submersible floating platform integrated with a Mingyang Smart Energy 18 MW turbine.

