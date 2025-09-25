Back to overview

Offshore Construction Starts on Ecowende’s 760 MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
September 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Offshore construction has kicked off at Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West Site VI offshore wind farm in the Netherlands with the start of eco-friendly scour protection works.

Van Oord’s subsea rock installation vessels Nordnes and Bravenes have been deployed to install scour protection, which prevents monopile erosion caused by strong currents and waves.

In collaboration with Ecowende, Van Oord has developed four scour protection designs. The designs use stones of varying sizes, including a grading of 60-300 kg, and with some stones up to 450 kg, to create larger openings and crevices between the rocks.

These gaps provide shelter for fish and other marine species, while specially designed bays along the scour protection extend the length of habitat available.

Illustration; Credit: Van Oord, Ecowende

The combination of variations in stone size and crevices, together with bay structures, is said to enhance lee zones and create more variety in open spaces. The rock–sand interface stimulates a richer and more diverse marine ecosystem, supporting species such as the threatened Atlantic cod, according to Ecowende, a joint venture of Shell, Eneco, and Chubu.

“We’re excited to kick-off the installation of our wind farm and begin making a positive ecological impact from day one. This milestone showcases the collaboration between ecologists, engineers, and operational experts, delivering both on our ecological targets and a solution that could be fit for future wind farms,” said Jelle Muller, Project Engineer Ecology at Ecowende.

The 760 MW Hollandse Kust West Site VI offshore wind farm will be built approximately 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden.

As Ecowende’s official marine contractor, Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing various components of the wind farm, from the foundations and scour protection to the inter-array cables and turbines.

The project will comprise 52 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, some of which will feature red blades as part of a trial to assess whether increased visibility reduces bird collisions.

Ecowende’s Dutch offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational and commissioned by the end of 2026.

