Floating Wind Developer Cleared to Explore Offshore Site Near Sardinia

September 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ichnusa Wind Power, an Italian developer of floating offshore wind projects, has received the green light to explore a potential site off Sardinia’s coast.

Source: Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

A decree issued by the Coast Guard permits Ichnusa Wind Power to undertake scientific and technical surveys off the coast of Portoscuso.

The work, which is expected to last until 22 October, is being carried out by the Geo Bio Team Group and the Orca II vessel.

The floating offshore wind farm is located off the coast of the Carbonia Iglesias region in the Sea of Sardinia, approximately 35 kilometres from the coast.

The project submitted the environmental impact study in April 2023. The wind farm is planned to feature 42 turbines with a power of 12 MW each.

Ichnusa Wind Power is being developed by Divento, a partnership led by Plenitude, CDP, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

In March 2025, Divento signed a collaboration agreement with Saipem for the application of Star1, Saipem’s semi-submersible floating wind foundation technology, in support of the 7 Seas Med and Ichnusa Wind Power projects.

