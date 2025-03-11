Star1 Saipem
Saipem Unveils Star1 Floating Wind Foundation for Next-Gen Turbines

March 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Saipem has unveiled its Star1 semi-submersible floating wind foundation technology. The star-like shape foundation was recently selected for two floating wind projects planned to be built in Italy.

The steel semi-submersible floating wind foundation consists of three arms converging at the centre, where the tower supporting next-generation turbines is installed, including those exceeding 20 MW.

Saipem said that the technology minimises the stresses and movement of the turbine and optimises the loads on the mooring lines that anchor it to the seabed.

The company states that Star1 provides stability in the water due to its design and mooring system, reducing turbine stress and movement.

The technology is ready for the front-end engineering design, followed by detailed design and its industrial-scale deployment, according to Saipem.

“According to the recent technical and commercial bankability assessment by DNV, Star1 is at an advanced stage of technical maturity. A full-scale prototype testing is not considered necessary to demonstrate bankability,” said Andrea Spessa, head of the Department of Offshore, Midstream and Downstream at DNV.

“Saipem has made considerable efforts thanks also to its EPCI capabilities to ensure stability, good performance, and industrialization of the Star1, with the first concept developed in 2008.”

Last week, Saipem and Divento signed a collaboration agreement for the deployment of Star1 in the 252 MW 7 Seas Med project in Sicily and the 504 MW Ichnusa Wind Power project in Sardinia.

