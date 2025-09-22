Back to overview

Glamox Wins Largest Offshore Lighting Project for TenneT’s 2 GW HVDC Platforms

September 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Glamox has secured contracts to provide connected marine lighting and light management systems for eleven offshore High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter platforms, being built for the Dutch/German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT.

The contracts represent Glamox’s largest marine lighting project to date, in which it will provide more than 38,000 marine lights with advanced systems to control, test, and monitor them.

“This is the largest offshore lighting project we’ve ever won and speaks volumes for the reputation of our marine smart lighting systems to be chosen for this groundbreaking project,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

Glamox will provide a package of approximately 3,500 marine lights for each platform, including floodlights and other external lighting, as well as interior lighting for stairwells, corridors, walkways, ladders, and crew quarters. 

The company will also supply explosion-proof lighting for potentially hazardous environments, such as plant rooms, along with battery-powered emergency lighting for the platforms.

Glamox’s framework contracts are with Petrofac, which will build six platforms, Seatrium, which will build three, and McDermott, which will build two. The lighting will be delivered in phases starting at the end of 2025.

“In the future, most offshore platforms will be unmanned and automated. Glamox is already pioneering the use of smart lighting and light management systems for mostly unmanned oil and gas platforms and ships. Now we are extending this capability to the offshore wind industry,” said Joos.

