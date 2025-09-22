Scroby Sands RWE
Fire-Damaged Turbine Being Removed at RWE’s UK Offshore Wind Farm

September 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

More than two years after a fire caused damage, a wind turbine at the Scroby Sands offshore wind farm in the UK is being removed by RWE.

In August 2023, turbine T06 at the 58 MW Scroby Sands offshore wind farm caught fire in the nacelle, with the fire extinguishing on its own.

Work to remove the nacelle, remaining blades, and the upper section of the turbine tower began in August 2025 and is expected to be completed by 30 September, according to RWE’s notice to mariners.

The developer received the necessary licensing agreements from the Marine Management Organisation and The Crown Estate that allow the removal operations to be carried out as part of the summer maintenance campaign on the site. No works will be undertaken on the foundation at this point in time, said RWE.

The work is being carried out by the WaveWalker 1 jack-up barge. When the components are removed from the turbine, they will be brought to the Port of Great Yarmouth for recycling, according to the company.

The wind farm, comprising 29 Vestas V80-2.0 MW turbines, is located on the Scroby Sands sandbank in the North Sea, approximately 2.5 kilometres off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

